At the intersection of politics and public health
Dec 6, 2023

At the intersection of politics and public health

Mario Tama/Getty Images
A federal ban by the Biden administration in an election year could be a politically fraught move.

A ban on menthol cigarettes may come down the pipeline ... eventually

by Henry Epp

The Biden administration may delay a long-discussed government ban on menthol cigarettes. Federal rules were supposed to be finalized this year. We take a closer look at why.

Stitch Fix's quarterly earnings spotlight changes in the subscription economy

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 6, 2023
The personalized clothing box company's results may signal how such firms are faring in the current economic climate.
Since a pandemic high, inflation and subscription fatigue have unraveled some of the success of subscription service Stitch Fix.
Daniel G. Wells III, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Venezuela's 360% inflation fuels migration, poverty

by Catherine Ellis
Dec 6, 2023
While the economy is slowly improving, a quarter of Venezuela's population has left the country as high inflation and low wages persist.
A man counts cash to buy groceries in a Caracas supermarket. Prices are beyond the reach of many Venezuelans.
Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images
