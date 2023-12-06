At the intersection of politics and public health
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A federal ban by the Biden administration in an election year could be a politically fraught move.
Segments From this episode
A ban on menthol cigarettes may come down the pipeline ... eventually
The Biden administration may delay a long-discussed government ban on menthol cigarettes. Federal rules were supposed to be finalized this year. We take a closer look at why.
Stitch Fix's quarterly earnings spotlight changes in the subscription economy
The personalized clothing box company's results may signal how such firms are faring in the current economic climate.
Venezuela's 360% inflation fuels migration, poverty
While the economy is slowly improving, a quarter of Venezuela's population has left the country as high inflation and low wages persist.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC