Mar 26, 2021
Inside one of AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine centers
As a tussle between the U.K. and EU over COVID-19 vaccines supplies continues, we take you inside one of AstraZeneca's facilities. Plus, the story behind the new face of the Bank of England's 50-pound bank note.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
