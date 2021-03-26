The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Inside one of AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine centers
Mar 26, 2021

Inside one of AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine centers

As a tussle between the U.K. and EU over COVID-19 vaccines supplies continues, we take you inside one of AstraZeneca's facilities. Plus, the story behind the new face of the Bank of England's 50-pound bank note.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
