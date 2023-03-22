As states pass pay transparency laws, is their impact clear?

Eight states thus far have passed laws to boost pay transparency in job listings, aiming to grant applicants more information in a competitive job market. We look at the experience of New York City after implementing its own rule. Chris Farrell explains how to make the most of federal deposit insurance — and how someone can get more than $250,000 in the bank insured. And, Google yesterday released Bard, its competitor to Microsoft's AI chatbot, ChatGPT.