As states pass pay transparency laws, is their impact clear?
Eight states thus far have passed laws to boost pay transparency in job listings, aiming to grant applicants more information in a competitive job market. We look at the experience of New York City after implementing its own rule. Chris Farrell explains how to make the most of federal deposit insurance — and how someone can get more than $250,000 in the bank insured. And, Google yesterday released Bard, its competitor to Microsoft's AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
Segments From this episode
How to get more than $250,000 covered by federal deposit insurance
From creating joint accounts to patronizing multiple banks, there are ways to maximize FDIC coverage, says economics contributor Chris Farrell.
Google releases ChatGPT rival Bard
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on the race for AI dominance.
