As states pass pay transparency laws, is their impact clear?
Mar 22, 2023

As states pass pay transparency laws, is their impact clear?

Eight states thus far have passed laws to boost pay transparency in job listings, aiming to grant applicants more information in a competitive job market. We look at the experience of New York City after implementing its own rule. Chris Farrell explains how to make the most of federal deposit insurance — and how someone can get more than $250,000 in the bank insured. And, Google yesterday released Bard, its competitor to Microsoft's AI chatbot, ChatGPT. 

Segments From this episode

Banks in Turmoil

How to get more than $250,000 covered by federal deposit insurance

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Erika Soderstrom
Mar 22, 2023
From creating joint accounts to patronizing multiple banks, there are ways to maximize FDIC coverage, says economics contributor Chris Farrell.
Having too much money to be insured in one account is a good problem to have. Marketplace economics contributor Chris Farrell explains how to solve it.
John Moore/Getty Images
Google releases ChatGPT rival Bard

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on the race for AI dominance.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

