As Russia signs a deal to provide more oil and gas to China, how close are economic ties between both countries?
From the BBC World Service: It's a pretty big deal too – China is the world's biggest energy consumer. But Beijing is being cautious about how much it supports Moscow, especially when it comes to the build-up of Russian troops at Russia's border with Ukraine. And, scientists in South Africa say they've produced a version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
