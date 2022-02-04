Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

As Russia signs a deal to provide more oil and gas to China, how close are economic ties between both countries?
Feb 4, 2022

From the BBC World Service: It's a pretty big deal too – China is the world's biggest energy consumer. But Beijing is being cautious about how much it supports Moscow, especially when it comes to the build-up of Russian troops at Russia's border with Ukraine. And, scientists in South Africa say they've produced a version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

