My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially InclinedGolden Promises

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
As California mulls reparations, who should be eligible?
Jan 4, 2024

As California mulls reparations, who should be eligible?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
A new agency would determine a person's eligibility for reparations by examining range of historical records,

Segments From this episode

Golden Promises

California debates who should be eligible for reparations for slavery

by Lee Hawkins and Alex Schroeder
Jan 4, 2024
Recommendations start "with those folks who are clearly descendants of 250 years of wage theft in this country," says Sen. Steven Bradford.
Illustration: Dylan Miettinen/Marketplace | Photos: filo and JasonDoiy/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 AM PST
7:12
3:05 AM PST
11:11
3:48 PM PST
26:52
2:07 PM PST
1:05
Jan 2, 2024
27:37
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Why the earliest version of Mickey Mouse is entering the public domain
Why the earliest version of Mickey Mouse is entering the public domain
Transforming the post-incarceration experience
Shelf Life
Transforming the post-incarceration experience
2024 will be a big year for the reparations debate in California
Golden Promises
2024 will be a big year for the reparations debate in California
What does the Bureau of Labor Statistics mean by "little changed"?
What does the Bureau of Labor Statistics mean by "little changed"?