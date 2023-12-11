Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Argentina’s president promises economic “shock treatment”
Dec 11, 2023

Argentina’s president promises economic “shock treatment”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Emiliano Lasalvia/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Javier Milei has been sworn in as president of Argentina and promised radical changes for the country.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:30 AM PST
1:16
7:17 AM PST
8:41
3:08 AM PST
12:22
Dec 8, 2023
25:01
Dec 8, 2023
28:04
Dec 8, 2023
17:58
Dec 7, 2023
35:18
Electric vehicle tax credits are getting complicated
Electric vehicle tax credits are getting complicated
What you should know when you’re buying olive oil
I've Always Wondered ...
What you should know when you’re buying olive oil
High-speed rail — environmentally friendly and popular worldwide — has a hard time in the U.S.
High-speed rail — environmentally friendly and popular worldwide — has a hard time in the U.S.
Amazon makes a bigger bet on consumer appetite for grocery delivery
Amazon makes a bigger bet on consumer appetite for grocery delivery