Are we living through the “first truly global energy crisis”?
Oct 27, 2022

Are we living through the “first truly global energy crisis”?

Gas, coal and oil prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. ASAAD NIAZI/AFP
From the BBC World Service: The International Energy Agency says Russia's war in Ukraine is continuing to cause unprecedented shock to the world's energy markets. Plus, a shakeup at Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, will see another founding family member as the next chairman. And, poverty in Brazil has become a major election issue for voters.

