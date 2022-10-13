Are people in France losing their patience with striking oil refinery workers?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: One in three gas stations in France is struggling for supplies, resulting in long queues. Ongoing talks between unions and workers have failed so far to yield agreement. Plus, the BBC has learned finance ministers from major world economies gathered at the International Monetary Fund in Washington are warning against some of the U.K.'s unfunded tax cuts. And, India's e-commerce companies are seeing strong demand come back this festive season.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant