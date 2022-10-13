How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are people in France losing their patience with striking oil refinery workers?
Oct 13, 2022

Are people in France losing their patience with striking oil refinery workers?

One in three gas stations in France is struggling for supplies, after nearly three weeks of strike action by oil refinery workers. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP
From the BBC World Service: One in three gas stations in France is struggling for supplies, resulting in long queues. Ongoing talks between unions and workers have failed so far to yield agreement. Plus, the BBC has learned finance ministers from major world economies gathered at the International Monetary Fund in Washington are warning against some of the U.K.'s unfunded tax cuts. And, India's e-commerce companies are seeing strong demand come back this festive season.

