Are office districts obsolete?
Aug 15, 2023

Are office districts obsolete?

Nova Safo/Marketplace
Karen Chapple, director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto says yes. We'll visit San Francisco to see what downtowns are aiming to do instead. Plus, bank regulations and young investors.

Segments From this episode

San Francisco struggles with downtown recovery

by Nova Safo
Aug 15, 2023
Geolocation data shows the same level of foot traffic now, as in late March 2020.
An empty storefront in downtown San Francisco, also known as the cities financial district. Similar “for lease” signs dot the area.
Nova Safo/Marketplace
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

