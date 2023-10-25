Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Are interest rates high … or have we just gotten spoiled?
Oct 25, 2023

Are interest rates high … or have we just gotten spoiled?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
While much ink has been spilt over a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury note, we might just be forgetting what exactly "normal" is.

Segments From this episode

Unpacking the lawsuits against Meta

by Nova Safo

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is slated to release quarterly results after stock trading ends for the day. Investors will also be listening for reaction to new lawsuits filed by attorneys general of 41 states and D.C., which allege that Facebook and Instagram deliberately hook children in ways that can hurt their mental health.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Despite lifted sanctions on Venezuelan energy, don't expect a boom in oil exports

by Lily Jamali
Oct 25, 2023
While demand for crude oil is high, greater investment and management would be needed to boost oil exports from Venezuela.
An oil pump in Caracas, Venezuela.
Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

That 5% is actually kinda normal

by David Brancaccio

The era of borrowing money for practically nothing is over. Today, we’re joined by Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, to learn about the history of 5% bond yields and what currently higher yields mean for the broader economy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Sleep Now In The Fire Rage Against The Machine

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:51 AM PDT
8:07
7:48 AM PDT
1:05
3:25 AM PDT
13:26
3:00 AM PDT
1:00
5:43 PM PDT
15:37
Oct 26, 2023
29:41
Oct 25, 2023
32:13
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Marketplace Morning Report
What does a new house speaker mean for government spending?
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Food insecurity climbed in 2022 as pandemic aid ended
Stolen River
How We Survive
Stolen River
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply
As the need for nursing homes grows, nurses are in short supply