Are interest rates high … or have we just gotten spoiled?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
While much ink has been spilt over a 5% yield on the 10-year Treasury note, we might just be forgetting what exactly "normal" is.
Segments From this episode
Unpacking the lawsuits against Meta
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is slated to release quarterly results after stock trading ends for the day. Investors will also be listening for reaction to new lawsuits filed by attorneys general of 41 states and D.C., which allege that Facebook and Instagram deliberately hook children in ways that can hurt their mental health.
Despite lifted sanctions on Venezuelan energy, don't expect a boom in oil exports
While demand for crude oil is high, greater investment and management would be needed to boost oil exports from Venezuela.
That 5% is actually kinda normal
The era of borrowing money for practically nothing is over. Today, we’re joined by Karen Petrou, co-founder and managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, to learn about the history of 5% bond yields and what currently higher yields mean for the broader economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC