Another U.K. U-turn on tax cuts
Oct 17, 2022

New U.K. finance minister Jeremy Hunt says bringing forward measures from an economic plan on 31 October is designed to calm financial turmoil. Leon Neal
From the BBC World Service: Days into his new job, the new U.K. finance minister Jeremy Hunt hopes to appease volatile markets, unsettled by his predecessors plan for tax cuts. Plus, the United Nations Children's Agency says the war and rising inflation have pushed 4 million children into poverty across eastern Europe and central Asia. And, the female farmers in Sierra Leone who are transforming swamp land to grow rice.

