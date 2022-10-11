This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Another day, another intervention from the Bank of England
Oct 11, 2022

Another day, another intervention from the Bank of England

The UK's central bank has ramped up emergency measures to prevent crisis from taking hold in the bond market. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Bank of England says the expansion of its bond-buying program, which was due to end Friday, is aimed at settling dysfunction in the market that could put the nation's financial stability at risk. Plus, shares of Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing giant TSMC fall to a 28-year low. And, growing unrest in Iran includes student groups, workers at industrial plants and even oil workers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

