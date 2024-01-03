An “optimistically cautious” forecast for the year ahead
Despite a sunny outlook, there are still some global and domestic risks worrying economists.
2024 economic forecasts bring optimism and uncertainty
Fairly low unemployment, gradually slowing inflation and continued economic growth are all positive signals. But there are risks too.
"A soft landing isn't guaranteed"
Not just economists but also market players have returned from the holidays in a bit a snit, realizing that the stock market rally of late last year might continue — but also might not. Also, institutional investors locked in their gains for the quarter that ended over the weekend, and a new quarter brings both opportunities and dangers. Analyst Susan Schmidt is head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board and was struck by a quote this morning in a speech by the President of the Federal Reserve in Richmond, Virginia.
Nonalcoholic drink sales grow beyond just Dry January
As new generations of drinkers prioritize well-being, more brewers are providing nonalcoholic beer offerings.
