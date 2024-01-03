My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially InclinedGolden Promises

An “optimistically cautious” forecast for the year ahead
Jan 3, 2024

An "optimistically cautious" forecast for the year ahead

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Despite a sunny outlook, there are still some global and domestic risks worrying economists.

Segments From this episode

2024 economic forecasts bring optimism and uncertainty

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jan 3, 2024
Fairly low unemployment, gradually slowing inflation and continued economic growth are all positive signals. But there are risks too.
“Rather than cautiously optimistic, I’d say we’re optimistically cautious,” said Vanguard's Andrew Patterson of 2024's economic outlook.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
"A soft landing isn't guaranteed"

by David Brancaccio
Not just economists but also market players have returned from the holidays in a bit a snit, realizing that the stock market rally of late last year might continue — but also might not. Also, institutional investors locked in their gains for the quarter that ended over the weekend, and a new quarter brings both opportunities and dangers. Analyst Susan Schmidt is head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board and was struck by a quote this morning in a speech by the President of the Federal Reserve in Richmond, Virginia.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Nonalcoholic drink sales grow beyond just Dry January

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jan 3, 2024
As new generations of drinkers prioritize well-being, more brewers are providing nonalcoholic beer offerings.
A brand representative pours a sample of nonalcoholic gin at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas.
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

