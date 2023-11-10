Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
An end to movie theaters’ supply chain woes?
Nov 10, 2023

An end to movie theaters’ supply chain woes?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Though movie theaters are hungry for content, the impact of the actors strike may linger well into next year.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 AM PST
7:45
3:20 AM PST
13:04
3:00 AM PST
15:17
5:27 PM PST
12:25
3:45 PM PST
30:05
Nov 9, 2023
1:20
Nov 8, 2023
33:38
What's the deal with Speaker Mike Johnson's financial disclosure?
What's the deal with Speaker Mike Johnson's financial disclosure?
Higher subsidies drive record ACA enrollment
Higher subsidies drive record ACA enrollment
Content creator economy is everywhere, but labor data and protections are sparse
Content creator economy is everywhere, but labor data and protections are sparse
How one bakery in Gaza is grappling with sparse resources and mounting demand
Israel-Hamas War
How one bakery in Gaza is grappling with sparse resources and mounting demand