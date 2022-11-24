Amid turkey shortage, Brits turn to festive alternatives
From the BBC World Service: The U.K. is experiencing a turkey shortage due to its biggest-ever outbreak of bird flu. That's impacting U.S. expats this Thanksgiving, as well as many British families who would normally cook a turkey at Christmas. And the International Monetary Fund is calling on China to boost vaccinations and reconsider its zero-COVID strategy.
