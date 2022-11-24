How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Amid turkey shortage, Brits turn to festive alternatives
Nov 24, 2022

Amid turkey shortage, Brits turn to festive alternatives

Victoria Craig
From the BBC World Service: The U.K. is experiencing a turkey shortage due to its biggest-ever outbreak of bird flu. That's impacting U.S. expats this Thanksgiving, as well as many British families who would normally cook a turkey at Christmas. And the International Monetary Fund is calling on China to boost vaccinations and reconsider its zero-COVID strategy.

The economy's contradictory signals: more jobless claims, but more durable goods orders too
Protests again at world's largest iPhone factory
Marketplace Morning Report
Why this holiday shopping season could be more “normal”
AI used for hiring and recruitment can be biased. But that’s changing.
Marketplace Tech
