Marketplace Morning Report

Amazon defeats the power of the JEDI... for now

Feb 14, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report

Tennis baller

Feb 12, 2020
Amazon defeats the power of the JEDI… for now
Feb 14, 2020

Amazon defeats the power of the JEDI… for now

A judge halts Microsoft's JEDI project with the Pentagon as Amazon appeals the deal. Valentine's Day marks a reduction in U.S.-China tariffs. Plus, how a British game show can teach us the basics of game theory.

Music from the episode

Stressed Out Twenty One Pilots

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow