Feb 14, 2020
Amazon defeats the power of the JEDI… for now
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A judge halts Microsoft's JEDI project with the Pentagon as Amazon appeals the deal. Valentine's Day marks a reduction in U.S.-China tariffs. Plus, how a British game show can teach us the basics of game theory.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow