Africa moves another step closer to localized vaccine production
Feb 18, 2022

Africa moves another step closer to localized vaccine production

From the BBC World Service: As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year, the African continent is moving another step closer toward localized vaccine production to get more people inoculated against the virus. Plus: Water is a vital life source – now it's becoming a critical tool in tracking down criminals.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

