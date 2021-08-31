Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Afghans struggle to access their bank accounts and essential supplies
Aug 31, 2021

Afghans struggle to access their bank accounts and essential supplies

From the BBC World Service: People in Afghanistan are living in tenuous economic conditions: rising inflation, some salaries haven't been paid for months and cash supplies are limited. Plus, a United Nations warning that Madagascar is on the verge of the world's first climate change-induced famine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

