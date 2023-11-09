Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Actors and Hollywood studios reach a tentative deal
Nov 9, 2023

Actors and Hollywood studios reach a tentative deal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
SAG-AFTRA actors reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios last night. We discuss. Plus, workplace injuries are on the rise.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:02 AM PST
1:05
7:58 AM PST
9:18
3:05 AM PST
13:54
Nov 8, 2023
12:17
Nov 8, 2023
27:36
Nov 8, 2023
33:38
Nov 3, 2023
18:05
More people are falling behind on debt, but fewer are in collections
More people are falling behind on debt, but fewer are in collections
Pilot shortage spurs six-figure bonus offers and poaching of personnel
Pilot shortage spurs six-figure bonus offers and poaching of personnel
For some small businesses, creating content is big business
For some small businesses, creating content is big business
His EV trip through the Southeast required a charging station map — and privilege
His EV trip through the Southeast required a charging station map — and privilege