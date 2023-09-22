Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
💙 We need 2,000 donors this fall to stay on track. Count me in! ✔
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Activision Blizzard deal back on
Sep 22, 2023

Activision Blizzard deal back on

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The United Kingdom is set to clear a fresh Microsoft-Activision deal. Then, strikes end at Chevron's Australia LNG plants. Later: recapping this week's interest rate decisions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:46 AM PDT
6:25
3:09 AM PDT
5:21
5:10 PM PDT
13:51
4:12 PM PDT
28:39
1:56 PM PDT
1:41
Sep 21, 2023
1:38
Sep 20, 2023
20:12
How much did that political ad cost? It depends on who's paying for it.
How much did that political ad cost? It depends on who's paying for it.
Will the Hollywood strikes affect Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies? 
Will the Hollywood strikes affect Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies? 
With volunteerism in decline, this nonprofit turned to seniors
With volunteerism in decline, this nonprofit turned to seniors
Automakers aren't the only manufacturers that rely on temporary workers
Automakers aren't the only manufacturers that rely on temporary workers

Let’s do the numbers together. 💙 

Here’s a number – 2,000. That’s how many donors we need this fall to stay on track. Can we count on you? 

Count me in! ✔