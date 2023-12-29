A year of gains and highs on Wall Street
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
How much more can the stock market rally?
The stock market has blown away just about all forecasters’ predictions. What gives? And can the trend continue?
Google's "supposedly" private mode
Google is settling a class-action lawsuit accusing the internet giant of violating millions of users’ privacy. This has to do with surfing the web in so-called incognito mode on Google’s Chrome browser.
Calls for a general strike in Argentina
The main labor union in Argentina is calling for a general strike early in the new year to protest sweeping economic reforms pushed by the newly elected president, Javier Milei. Thousands are already on strike amid abrupt deregulation of Argentina’s economy and tough austerity measures. We hear from the head of the biggest labor union in Argentina, Hector Daer.