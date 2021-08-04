A year after Beirut’s port explosion, an economy left in tatters and questions still unanswered
From the BBC World Service: One year after a port explosion in Lebanon's capital, economic problems continue to plague the nation in which half the population now lives in poverty. Plus: Three million Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Southeast Asia. And new Barbie dolls honor women who have worked the front lines during the pandemic.
