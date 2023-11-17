Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

A view of APEC from overseas
Nov 17, 2023

A view of APEC from overseas

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
We hear how President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping was received by Chinese news outlets and what priorities Japan discussed with its neighbor at the summit.

Segments From this episode

Credit barriers, food sovereignty among discussions at Native American summit

by Savannah Maher
Nov 17, 2023
Tribal leaders from around the U.S. gathered in New Orleans for the National Congress of American Indians to share knowledge and discuss policy priorities.
Above, a family feeds chickens on the Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana. One of the priorities discussed by tribal leaders in New Orleans this week was food sovereignty.
Amy Toensing/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

