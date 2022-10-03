A U.K. U-turn on plans to cut 45% tax rate
From the BBC World Service: The British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has now abandoned one of his flagship economic policies after it roiled markets. Plus, why shares of banking giant Credit Suisse plunged nearly 10% in early trading. And, people in Tunisia have taken to the streets to protest the high cost of living and food shortages.
