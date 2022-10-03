Hurricane IanEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎵 Donate any amount today and download 5 different Marketplace ringtones 🎵 Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A U.K. U-turn on plans to cut 45% tax rate
Oct 3, 2022

A U.K. U-turn on plans to cut 45% tax rate

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The proposal to scrap the rate paid by the highest earners in the UK had been criticised as unfair at a time of rising living costs. OLI SCARFF/AFP
From the BBC World Service: The British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has now abandoned one of his flagship economic policies after it roiled markets. Plus, why shares of banking giant Credit Suisse plunged nearly 10% in early trading. And, people in Tunisia have taken to the streets to protest the high cost of living and food shortages.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:26 AM PDT
7:55
2:36 AM PDT
4:41
7:15 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 30, 2022
27:58
Sep 30, 2022
26:43
Sep 29, 2022
2:55
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
The economy is acting weird. Not even economists can fully say why.
The economy is acting weird. Not even economists can fully say why.
Surging energy costs push British businesses to the brink
Surging energy costs push British businesses to the brink
How do we make roads and bridges more resilient?
How do we make roads and bridges more resilient?
Delayed relief shipments to Puerto Rico rekindle debate over a century-old shipping law
Delayed relief shipments to Puerto Rico rekindle debate over a century-old shipping law