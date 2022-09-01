Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A speed limit on Germany’s Autobahn? It’s a discussion again.
Sep 1, 2022

A speed limit on Germany’s Autobahn? It’s a discussion again.

First, Diane Swonk of KPMG joins us for today's talk about what the markets are doing in the wake of new unemployment data. The Biden administration's restrictions on computer chip sales to China and Russia have put a Silicon Valley chipmaker in a bind. The BBC reports on how the idea of speed limits on Germany's Autobahn has accelerated debate among drivers.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

