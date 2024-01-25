A safe place to park
In an effort to keep folks out of long-term homelessness, House lawmakers want to fund overnight parking spaces for people living in their vehicles.
Who wants all this helium?
Private companies’ bids to store the federal government’s helium reserve will be announced later today. But industry groups warn that a sale could disrupt supply of the noble gas.
Measuring destruction in Gaza
Satellite research shows nearly half of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed.
House lawmakers to introduce a bill funding safe overnight parking
Despite being a badly needed resource, organizations that provide safe parking for unhoused people can be difficult to fund.
