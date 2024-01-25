My EconomyIsrael-Hamas WarShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

A safe place to park
Jan 25, 2024

A safe place to park

Kyle Grillot/AFP via Getty Images
In an effort to keep folks out of long-term homelessness, House lawmakers want to fund overnight parking spaces for people living in their vehicles.

Segments From this episode

Who wants all this helium?

by Henry Epp

Private companies’ bids to store the federal government’s helium reserve will be announced later today. But industry groups warn that a sale could disrupt supply of the noble gas.

Measuring destruction in Gaza

by Lily Jamali

Satellite research shows nearly half of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed.

House lawmakers to introduce a bill funding safe overnight parking

by Nova Safo

Despite being a badly needed resource, organizations that provide safe parking for unhoused people can be difficult to fund.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

