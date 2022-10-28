How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A new owner and a shake-up at Twitter
Oct 28, 2022

A new owner and a shake-up at Twitter

Elon Musk has tweeted "The bird is freed". Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has tweeted suggesting he's now officially Twitter's owner. Plus, why interest rates aren't rising in Japan, unlike in many other countries. And, how a political stalemate in Northern Ireland is putting pressure on businesses and households.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

