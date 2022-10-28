A new owner and a shake-up at Twitter
From the BBC World Service: The world's richest man, Elon Musk, has tweeted suggesting he's now officially Twitter's owner. Plus, why interest rates aren't rising in Japan, unlike in many other countries. And, how a political stalemate in Northern Ireland is putting pressure on businesses and households.
