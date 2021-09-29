A new leader for Japan

From the BBC World Service: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has selected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader. He's now almost certain to become Japan's next prime minister within days, so what is the likely economic impact? A new study suggests that billions of dollars of China's lending around the world is concealed from the country's balance sheet. And there are indications that climate change is likely to have a more severe impact on low-income countries than high-income ones.