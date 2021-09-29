How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A new leader for Japan
Sep 29, 2021

A new leader for Japan

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has selected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader. He's now almost certain to become Japan's next prime minister within days, so what is the likely economic impact? A new study suggests that billions of dollars of China's lending around the world is concealed from the country's balance sheet. And there are indications that climate change is likely to have a more severe impact on low-income countries than high-income ones.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:34 AM PDT
7:42
3:00 AM PDT
11:12
7:44 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 28, 2021
26:58
Sep 28, 2021
24:52
Sep 21, 2021
3:40
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Health care workers, facing vaccine mandate deadlines, brace for staff shortages
Health care workers, facing vaccine mandate deadlines, brace for staff shortages
Who has added credit card debt during the pandemic?
Who has added credit card debt during the pandemic?
Home prices have been rising all year. Will mortgage rates catch up?
Home prices have been rising all year. Will mortgage rates catch up?
This video game company wants to make the industry safer for marginalized people
Workplace Culture
This video game company wants to make the industry safer for marginalized people