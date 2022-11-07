How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A look at Election Day through a macroeconomic lens
Nov 7, 2022

A look at Election Day through a macroeconomic lens

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images
With midterm elections approaching, Julia Coronado discusses how economic viewpoints could have an effect. Elsewhere, credit card debt appears to have returned to pre-pandemic levels. Then we talk about what could be in store for the people left behind after mass layoffs.

Segments From this episode

Credit card debt is back up to pre-pandemic levels, says Equifax report

by Samantha Fields
Nov 7, 2022
Here's why it's rising, and what it says about consumers' finances.
Credit card debt is on the rise.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

