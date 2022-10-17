How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A look at China at a time of slower growth
Oct 17, 2022

A look at China at a time of slower growth

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
We break down some of the significance of the national congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which is underway. Our latest subject for Econ Extra Credit got us thinking about the concept of classic, bottom-to-the-top upward mobility in corporations. 

