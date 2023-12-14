How We SurviveFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

A holiday season stock rally
Dec 14, 2023

A holiday season stock rally

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high yesterday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at potential rate cuts in 2024.

Segments From this episode

Why gas prices are trending downward

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 14, 2023
Several factors are keeping prices at the pump low — including the greater number of EVs and hybrids on the road.
Gas inflation is down nearly 9% year-over-year. 
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

