A historic verdict in the opioid crisis
Nov 24, 2021

A historic verdict in the opioid crisis

Also today: Two days before Black Friday, we take a moment to consider the junk we can’t seem to get rid of.

Segments From this episode

The worth of hanging on to your clutter

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Nov 24, 2021
Director and producer Vincent Liota explores why some people aren't willing to get rid of their clutter in the new documentary "Objects"
A still life of three key objects in the film: Robert Krulwich’s grass, Rick Rawlin’s sugar egg and Heidi Julavits’ sweater.
Vincent Liota
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

