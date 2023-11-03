Israel-Hamas WarBytes: Week in ReviewI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
A Fed-pleasing jobs report
Nov 3, 2023

A Fed-pleasing jobs report

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
We do the numbers on this morning's jobs report, which shows a cooling economy — exactly what central bankers are hoping for.

Segments From this episode

Meet the disabled entrepreneur who started a gym centering inclusive fitness

by Erika Soderstrom
Nov 3, 2023
Many gyms lack proper resources for people with physical disabilities, so Wesley Hamilton designed one.
Wesley Hamilton, founder of the Disabled But Not Really Foundation, shares his story.
Courtesy Disabled But Not Really Foundation
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:00 AM PDT
1:22
7:41 AM PDT
9:37
3:08 AM PDT
16:21
3:00 AM PDT
18:05
6:07 PM PDT
12:55
Nov 2, 2023
27:33
Nov 1, 2023
35:14
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
As one new offshore wind project is approved, two others are canceled — for now
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What does Jerome Powell mean when he calls the economy "resilient?"
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
Israel-Hamas War
What the Israel-Hamas war means for Gaza's already suffering economy
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town
With demand down, there's a new buyer of Treasurys in town