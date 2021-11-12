A brewing humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe could have major economic implications

From the BBC World Service: Turkey is stopping citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen from flying out of the country to Belarus because of what it called the problem of "illegal border crossings" into the European Union. Many migrants face sub-zero temperatures close to the border. Plus, the Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba will split itself into three publicly-listed companies focused on infrastructure, devices, and memory chips. And, Cape Town's unusual ways to cope with severe water shortages.