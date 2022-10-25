How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A blueprint for rebuilding Ukraine, inspired by the Marshall Plan
Oct 25, 2022

A blueprint for rebuilding Ukraine, inspired by the Marshall Plan

Global leaders gathered in Berlin with a goal of providing massive economic assistance to Ukraine. JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP
From the BBC World Service: German chancellor Olaf Scholz says his country's history showed it's possible to rebuild after a devastating war. In 1948, the Marshall Plan helped West Germany get back on its feet after World War II. Plus, the Czech Republic is the latest European country to ban Russian citizens who want to visit for tourism, culture or sport. And, the world's biggest flower show, the Floriade, fails to blossom in the Netherlands.

