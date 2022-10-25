A blueprint for rebuilding Ukraine, inspired by the Marshall Plan
From the BBC World Service: German chancellor Olaf Scholz says his country's history showed it's possible to rebuild after a devastating war. In 1948, the Marshall Plan helped West Germany get back on its feet after World War II. Plus, the Czech Republic is the latest European country to ban Russian citizens who want to visit for tourism, culture or sport. And, the world's biggest flower show, the Floriade, fails to blossom in the Netherlands.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer