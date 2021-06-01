Jun 1, 2021
A $50 billion plan to help tackle global vaccine inequality
From the BBC World Service: Leaders from the World Bank, IMF, WTO and WHO say the gap between rich and poor countries on COVID vaccines threatens the global economic recovery. Also, the pandemic has taken a toll on India's burgeoning middle class. Plus, Lebanon's economic crisis could be one of the worst financial collapses in nearly 200 years. And, Kraft Heinz will start making ketchup in England again.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director