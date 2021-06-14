Jun 14, 2021
A $100 billion G-7 plan to tackle climate change
From the BBC World Service: G-7 leaders say the pledge will offer lower-income countries a new source of infrastructure finance and an alternative to Chinese loans from the "Belt and Road" initiative. Plus, after hosting the G-7 summit, we hear about plans in Cornwall to extract lithium for electric car batteries from underground hot springs. And, WhatsApp says it will resist attempts by governments to weaken end-to-end encryption of messages.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director