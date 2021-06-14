Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
A $100 billion G-7 plan to tackle climate change
Jun 14, 2021

A $100 billion G-7 plan to tackle climate change

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: G-7 leaders say the pledge will offer lower-income countries a new source of infrastructure finance and an alternative to Chinese loans from the "Belt and Road" initiative. Plus, after hosting the G-7 summit, we hear about plans in Cornwall to extract lithium for electric car batteries from underground hot springs. And, WhatsApp says it will resist attempts by governments to weaken end-to-end encryption of messages.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What happens to consumer demand when products are scarce?
What happens to consumer demand when products are scarce?
Will the pandemic make the U.S. more of a vacation nation?
Workplace Culture
Will the pandemic make the U.S. more of a vacation nation?
We're paying more for restaurant meals
We're paying more for restaurant meals
Why don’t U.S. businesses show more support for single-payer health care?
I've always wondered ...
Why don’t U.S. businesses show more support for single-payer health care?