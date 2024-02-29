Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

$8.5 billion for 750 million sets of eyes
Feb 29, 2024

$8.5 billion for 750 million sets of eyes

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Disney recently announced a media merger with India's Reliance Industries aimed at creating a major new streaming platform.

Segments From this episode

Disney joins forces with India's Reliance Industries to create massive new streaming platform 

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 29, 2024
The joint venture between Disney and Reliance Industries will have an audience of more than 750 million people.
Disney is looking to expand its footprint in India by creating a new streaming platform that would include Disney films and TV, as well as sports like cricket.
Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

