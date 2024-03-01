Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilBreaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
60 years since the Civil Rights Act, racial wealth gaps persist
Mar 1, 2024

60 years since the Civil Rights Act, racial wealth gaps persist

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images
A new report measures racial inequality in the U.S. across employment, health care, housing, criminal justice and other areas.

Segments From this episode

The racial wealth gap, 60 years since the Civil Rights Act

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Mar 1, 2024
A new report from the National Urban League highlights progress, but also underscores how elusive economic equality is.
"We've seen some closures in the education gap. But there's still a gap — the health care gap, the economic gap. In social justice, which covers the criminal justice system, we've actually seen a loss of ground in a significant way," says Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League.
Courtesy National Urban League
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Can "Dune"-themed cocktails and sweeping deserts bring audiences into theaters?

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 1, 2024
"Dune: Part Two" opens on Friday, and domestic box office revenue is down 18% compared to last year.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere in London on Feb. 15.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:43 AM PST
31:26
8:47 AM PST
1:47
3:13 AM PST
14:13
Feb 29, 2024
16:44
Feb 29, 2024
27:28
Feb 29, 2024
46:12
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
In the “girl” era, are women really splurging for fun?
In the “girl” era, are women really splurging for fun?
The Biden administration is worried about Chinese cars — and the electronics that come with them
The Biden administration is worried about Chinese cars — and the electronics that come with them
Disney joins forces with India's Reliance Industries to create massive new streaming platform 
Disney joins forces with India's Reliance Industries to create massive new streaming platform 
Brenda Brooks dropped out of college 40 years ago. Federal rules mean she can’t afford to return.
Brenda Brooks dropped out of college 40 years ago. Federal rules mean she can’t afford to return.