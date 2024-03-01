60 years since the Civil Rights Act, racial wealth gaps persist
A new report measures racial inequality in the U.S. across employment, health care, housing, criminal justice and other areas.
Segments From this episode
The racial wealth gap, 60 years since the Civil Rights Act
A new report from the National Urban League highlights progress, but also underscores how elusive economic equality is.
Can "Dune"-themed cocktails and sweeping deserts bring audiences into theaters?
"Dune: Part Two" opens on Friday, and domestic box office revenue is down 18% compared to last year.
