$3 trillion in excess savings is ready to be unleashed. What does that mean for the economy?
Oct 22, 2021

$3 trillion in excess savings is ready to be unleashed. What does that mean for the economy?

Also today: We look into how inflation has been rising all over the world, as the BBC checks in on how inflation could hit 5% in the next few months. U.S. financial regulators this week said climate change is a threat to the nation's financial stability in a report. The report comes days before the U.N. conference on climate change.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

