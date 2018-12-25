DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Rushing to divorce before the new year

December 25, 2018

U.S. markets are now on track for the worst December since the Great Depression. However, providing context is key here. So, let’s break down the market slump. And, the new tax law gets rid of a lot of deductions, including alimony. This is causing some splitting couples to rush to divorce before 2018 is over. Plus, we talk to a man whose job it is to research and find the perfect kinds of Christmas trees. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Alliance for Lifetime Income

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.