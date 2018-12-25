Rushing to divorce before the new year

U.S. markets are now on track for the worst December since the Great Depression. However, providing context is key here. So, let’s break down the market slump. And, the new tax law gets rid of a lot of deductions, including alimony. This is causing some splitting couples to rush to divorce before 2018 is over. Plus, we talk to a man whose job it is to research and find the perfect kinds of Christmas trees. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Alliance for Lifetime Income.