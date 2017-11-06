11/06/2017: Tax avoidance is OK, evasion is not

Tax havens aren't all white sand and palm trees — Montana and Wyoming offer the same kind of anonymity for shell companies. And there are important distinctions between illegal activity and tax avoidance. Speaking of taxes, we dig a little deeper into the new tax bill, looking at the impact of removing alimony deductions and discussing just how pro-growth it is with Neil Bradley, senior vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Plus, a fact check on President Donald Trump's statement that arms sales are job creation and a look at the day-to-day life of Puerto Ricans who had to leave the island because of power outages and food shortages.