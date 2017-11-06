DownloadDownload

11/06/2017: Tax avoidance is OK, evasion is not

Tax havens aren't all white sand and palm trees — Montana and Wyoming offer the same kind of anonymity for shell companies. And there are important distinctions between illegal  activity and tax avoidance. Speaking of taxes, we dig a little deeper into the new tax bill, looking at the impact of removing alimony deductions and discussing just how pro-growth it is with Neil Bradley, senior vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Plus, a fact check on President Donald Trump's statement that arms sales are job creation and a look at the day-to-day life of Puerto Ricans who had to leave the island because of power outages and food shortages.

Top Wilbur Ross aide played a role in trade deal while on the board of shipping firm tied to Russia

By Tom Scheck, APM Reports and Maria Curi, APM Reports
November 06, 2017
Navigator Ceres, a liquefied petroleum gas ship owned by Navigator Holdings Ltd., in Brevik, Norway, in March 2016.
Tomas Østberg-Jacobsen

The agreement with China will increase U.S. exports of liquid natural gas. Navigator Holdings, which could gain from increased drilling, has a business partnership with a Russian-owned firm and is partially owned by Ross via an offshore investment fund. For deal-maker Wendy Teramoto — Ross' chief of staff and Navigator board member at the time — it raises a conflict of interest.

