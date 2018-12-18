Unemployment is down, but who counts as "employed"?

President Trump not-so-subtly urges the Fed to "feel the market" instead of raising the interest rate this week. Unemployment continues at record lows, but that depends on who counts as "employed." It turns out women are participating less and less in the labor market. Plus, the good news: teen drug use is down. The bad news: vaping is up... like, way up. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Selligent and the Alliance for Lifetime Income.