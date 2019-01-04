DownloadDownload

Domestic workers, as seen through the lens of 'Roma'

January 04, 2019

The Department of Labor announced that 312,000 jobs were added in December to U.S. businesses. Unemployment also went up, but that’s partially tied to the increased labor participation rate. Then we look at car sales, which still look strong despite the chaotic stock market activity and rising interest rates. Automakers say more than 17 million new cars and light trucks were sold last year. We also check out, in a way, the movie “Roma,” a critically acclaimed Netflix film that tells the story of a domestic worker in Mexico. So, how did real-life domestic workers feel about it? Today's show is sponsored by IndeedWasabi Hot Cloud Storage and WizardPins.

