NAFTA revisions offer a new set of challenges

(U.S. Edition) The NAFTA renegotiation saga continues, with the U.S. and Mexico tentatively agreeing to higher labor standards. Automakers are focusing on a provision that 40 to 45 percent of a car to be constructed by workers making at least $16 per hour. Marketplace's Andy Uhler looks into how that policy can be enforced, and how it impacts American automakers. Then, we move from autos to tires, examining how Sears and Amazon are joining forces to alter the way people get them. What led these two competitors to partner up? Also, we examine inflation, and how the talk of last week's central bankers' meeting in Wyoming focused on the concept known as NAIRU, or non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment. Chris Farrell told us more. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/29/2018)