Vaping products are displayed at The Vaping Buddha on January 23, 2018 in South San Francisco, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Drug and alcohol use is down among teenagers, now to its lowest point in the last 25 years. An annual, federally-funded survey out of the University of Michigan finds about one in six high school seniors reported getting drunk in the past month — down from a high of one in three in the 2000s. The study does show one spike: the use of e-cigarettes has nearly doubled since last year. The FDA has announced new restrictions on flavored e-cigarette sales, but some public health experts urge caution about going too far.

