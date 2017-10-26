10/26/2017: Why are all eyes in Senegal on Europe's central bank?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Today, the European Central Bank meets to decide whether or not it will ease off its program to buy bonds to boost growth. What does that mean for the Euro? Afterwards, Kenyans head to the polls today - again. A presidential election in August was annulled by the country's highest court, causing turmoil and protests. We look at what impact political uncertainty has had on the country's tourism industry. Then - a group of fourteen countries in western and central Africa will be watching what comes out of Brussels with interest. That's because they use the CFA franc - a currency that's pegged to the Euro. In Senegal, there have been protests suggesting that the currency is a legacy of colonialism - and should be abolished.