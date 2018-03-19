03/19/2018: New leadership at China’s central bank

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … China today named a new central bank governor, but it’s another appointment that’s garnering attention. Liu He, who has been tapped as vice premier, believes his country’s economic growth model, which relies heavily on debt, is posing a fundamental issue of security. We’ll tell you what it means for China’s future economic policies. Then, Russian President Vladimir Putin will lead his country for another six years, but what will the nation’s continued saber rattling mean for U.S. sanctions and economic stability? Afterward, we’ll take a look at the construction industry and the problem plastic waste poses for the planet.