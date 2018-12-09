Bank of England governor outlines lingering financial risks 10 years after crisis

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … The European Parliament on Wednesday votes on a controversial copyright law that would impact some of the world’s biggest tech companies, like Google’s YouTube. Then, Britain’s central bank governor, Mark Carney, on Wednesday told the BBC that while regulators have done a lot to fix the global financial system, risks still remain for both the global economy and the U.K. He said China is at the “top of the list.” Afterwards, this week, we’re taking a look at how the global economy has changed in the decade since the financial crisis. We examine Iceland, a country that jailed bankers deemed to be responsible for excessive risk taking there. But, has holding people responsible worked to change public perception about the financial community? Today's episode is sponsored by Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/12/2018)