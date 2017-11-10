DownloadDownload

10/11/2017: So, where are we at with NAFTA?

(U.S. Edition) The fourth round of NAFTA negotiation talks begin today in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump recently reiterated threats to pull out of the deal, just as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on his way to D.C. to meet with him. This round of talks is set to be the most contentious yet, which has some in Washington wondering if NAFTA could really end. Also on this episode: Most of the time banking is a boring industry, but right now big banks are excited about raking in record profits.  Most analysts are expecting profits of more than $21 billion.

